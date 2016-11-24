You are here

7th Annual Eastport Christmas Homes Tour

Submitted by admin on Thu, 11/24/2016 - 1:00am

The 7th Annual Eastport Christmas Homes Tour, sponsored by the Eastport Area Chamber of Commerce will feature nine homes decorated for the holidays. The event will be held Saturday December 3rd from 11am to 5pm. A snow date of Dec 4th has been set. With the aid of a colorful, descriptive brochure the tour is self-directed and includes a map.







