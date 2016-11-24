You are here

Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative Wins $13.6 Million Jury Verdict

On Friday November 18th, a Bangor, Maine jury found, after a four day trial, that five wind power companies breached their contractual obligation to negotiate in good faith, and returned a $13.6 million verdict in favor of Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative (the “Cooperative”).







