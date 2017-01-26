You are here

Calais Celtic Concerts Donates to Knights of Columbus

Calais Celtic Concerts Donates to Knights of Columbus At a special dinner ceremony at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Calais, the St. Croix Knights of Columbus Council #149 distributed the funds from their Tootsie Roll Drive to four area recipients. The f

Submitted by admin on Thu, 01/26/2017 - 1:00am

At a special dinner ceremony, at the St. Croix Knights of Columbus Hall Sunday night, Calais Celtic Concert Director Tom MacDonald presented a check for $1,000.00 to the Officers of the Council, for their High School scholarship fund. Each year the Knights of Columbus give out the High School Scholarships to both Baileyville and Calais High School.







