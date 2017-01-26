At a special dinner ceremony, at the St. Croix Knights of Columbus Hall Sunday night, Calais Celtic Concert Director Tom MacDonald presented a check for $1,000.00 to the Officers of the Council, for their High School scholarship fund. Each year the Knights of Columbus give out the High School Scholarships to both Baileyville and Calais High School.
You are hereHome › Local News › Calais Celtic Concerts Donates to Knights of Columbus At a special dinner ceremony at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Calais, the St. Croix Knights of Columbus Council #149 distributed the funds from their Tootsie Roll Drive to four area recipients. The f ›
Calais Celtic Concerts Donates to Knights of Columbus At a special dinner ceremony at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Calais, the St. Croix Knights of Columbus Council #149 distributed the funds from their Tootsie Roll Drive to four area recipients. The f
Error messageNotice: Undefined index: 0 in similarterms_list() (line 221 of /var/www/vhosts/thecalaisadvertiser.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/similarterms/similarterms.module).
Login with your Social Network account.
Advertisement
All Time Most Popular
Most Commented
Today's Most Popular
Top Rated Articles
5
Average: 5 (1 vote)
5
Average: 5 (5 votes)
5
Average: 5 (3 votes)
5
Average: 5 (1 vote)
Monthly archive
- January 2017 (101)
- December 2016 (78)
- November 2016 (145)
- October 2016 (88)
- September 2016 (129)
- August 2016 (84)
- July 2016 (39)
- May 2016 (107)
- April 2016 (43)
- March 2016 (81)
- February 2016 (56)
- January 2016 (33)
- December 2015 (44)
- October 2015 (20)
- September 2015 (11)
- July 2015 (89)
- June 2015 (127)
- May 2015 (34)
- April 2015 (91)
- March 2015 (52)
- February 2015 (148)
- January 2015 (40)
- December 2014 (28)
- November 2014 (156)
- October 2014 (136)
- September 2014 (164)
- August 2014 (79)
- July 2014 (193)
- June 2014 (130)
- May 2014 (120)
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
School Crossing Guard Retires
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
Job Training Provides New Economic Opportunities