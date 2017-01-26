You are here

HomeLocal News › Senator Joyce Maker January Column ›

Senator Joyce Maker January Column

Thu
26
Jan

Senator Joyce Maker January Column

Submitted by admin on Thu, 01/26/2017 - 1:00am

I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve the people of Washington and Hancock Counties in the Maine Senate. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to all of the voters who have entrusted me to represent them in Augusta.







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

January

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 