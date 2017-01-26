I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve the people of Washington and Hancock Counties in the Maine Senate. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to all of the voters who have entrusted me to represent them in Augusta.
Senator Joyce Maker January Column
