Photo: Irene Chadbourne Food Pantry - Len Hanson accepts the donation from Aleisha Milburn, Calais Branch Supervisor. Woodland Community Food Pantry – Tonya Scott accepts the donation from Aleisha Milburn, Calais Branch Manager. (Submitted photo).
First National Bank Donates to Local Food Pantries
