WCCC Adventure Camps Strengthen Outdoor Skills for Children

Fri
31
Mar

WCCC Adventure Camps Strengthen Outdoor Skills for Children

Submitted by admin on Fri, 03/31/2017 - 11:15am

 

Several local children are now more experienced with outdoor winter activities as a result of a successful week-long camp held at Washington County Community College over February break. Nine children attended the camp, which taught techniques in skiing, snowshoeing, outdoor navigation, and winter ecology. 







