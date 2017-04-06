You are hereHome › Top Stories › Quilters Hold Teddy Bear Drive ›
Quilters Hold Teddy Bear Drive
Photo: Pictured left to right Sue McIver –President, Mary Ann O’Brien –Treasurer, Krista Collins – Director of Ed at CRH, Trudy Gillespie RN at CRH, Crystal Donovan RN at CRH, SCIQ Members - Christy McIver and Carmelle Garant. (Photo submitted by Sue McIver).
Submitted by: Lynda Duplissea, Publicity Chair SCIQ
Calais – The St. Croix International Quilters (SCIQ) presented 31 stuffed animals for the Calais Regional Hospital Emergency Services Department. This is the third year the quilters have participated in a Teddy Bear Drive to comfort young and old who arrive at the CRH.
President Sue McIver explained to DeeDee Travis from the CRH, “My Great Niece was a child that benefited from a Teddy Bear when she needed to be air-flighted to Portland. This got me thinking that this could be a project for Our Guild to help with. I am so glad we did as it gives many a chance to participate. This year we were able to collect 31 Bears.”
SCIQ members have been meeting at the First Congregational Church of Calais while the Methodist Homes Rec Center is undergoing extensive renovations. The chapter’s business meetings are scheduled for the third Wednesday evening of each month, weather permitting. Visitors are welcomed. For the most up to date information on the chapter’s workshops and meetings (location, program, and times), check its website: stcroixquilters.com.
Login with your Social Network account.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All Time Most Popular
Most Commented
Today's Most Popular
Top Rated Articles
Monthly archive
- April 2017 (41)
- March 2017 (162)
- February 2017 (146)
- January 2017 (101)
- December 2016 (78)
- November 2016 (145)
- October 2016 (88)
- September 2016 (129)
- August 2016 (84)
- July 2016 (39)
- May 2016 (107)
- April 2016 (43)
- March 2016 (81)
- February 2016 (56)
- January 2016 (33)
- December 2015 (44)
- October 2015 (20)
- September 2015 (11)
- July 2015 (89)
- June 2015 (127)
- May 2015 (33)
- April 2015 (91)
- March 2015 (52)
- February 2015 (148)
- January 2015 (40)
- December 2014 (28)
- November 2014 (156)
- October 2014 (136)
- September 2014 (164)
- August 2014 (79)
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
School Crossing Guard Retires
Calais