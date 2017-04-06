Quilters Hold Teddy Bear Drive

Photo: Pictured left to right Sue McIver –President, Mary Ann O’Brien –Treasurer, Krista Collins – Director of Ed at CRH, Trudy Gillespie RN at CRH, Crystal Donovan RN at CRH, SCIQ Members - Christy McIver and Carmelle Garant. (Photo submitted by Sue McIver).

Submitted by: Lynda Duplissea, Publicity Chair SCIQ

Calais – The St. Croix International Quilters (SCIQ) presented 31 stuffed animals for the Calais Regional Hospital Emergency Services Department. This is the third year the quilters have participated in a Teddy Bear Drive to comfort young and old who arrive at the CRH.

President Sue McIver explained to DeeDee Travis from the CRH, “My Great Niece was a child that benefited from a Teddy Bear when she needed to be air-flighted to Portland. This got me thinking that this could be a project for Our Guild to help with. I am so glad we did as it gives many a chance to participate. This year we were able to collect 31 Bears.”

SCIQ members have been meeting at the First Congregational Church of Calais while the Methodist Homes Rec Center is undergoing extensive renovations. The chapter’s business meetings are scheduled for the third Wednesday evening of each month, weather permitting. Visitors are welcomed. For the most up to date information on the chapter’s workshops and meetings (location, program, and times), check its website: stcroixquilters.com.