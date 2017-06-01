You are here

The First Donates to Tennis Court Project

The First Donates to Tennis Court Project

Submitted by admin on Thu, 06/01/2017 - 1:39pm

The First National Bank donated $2,500.00 for the Calais tennis court project.  Thank you for the donation.  We are moving forward raising the funds to complete this project. (Submitted photo).







