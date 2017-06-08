ARLENE REYNOLDS BORM 1934-2017

DAYVILLE, CT - Arlene Reynolds Borm went to the Lord on Monday, May 22, 2017 at Westview Health Care in Dayville, Connecticut. She was born in Killingly, CT on February 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Emerson and Alice Reynolds of Canterbury, CT and presently lived in Princeton, ME. Arlene passed away as the result of a fall and a long battle to attempt rehabilitation. She came to CT to be close to family for support.

She married the love of her life, David Borm by Rev. Pratt at The Danielson Nazarene Church on March 10, 1956. Arlene graduated from Griswold High School in Jewett City, CT in 1952 as the Salutatorian of her class. She then attended The Backus Hospital Nursing Program in Norwich, CT and graduated as an RN in 1955. Arlene served as the youngest Master of The Grange in Canterbury, CT at age 17 in 1952. Arlene and David moved to Houston, TX after their marriage where David was stationed in the Air Force. There she worked as an operating room nurse with the renowned heart surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey at Baylor College of Medicine, Methodist Hospital. They then moved to Red Hook, NY following David’s discharge where they raised their family and resided there for 36 years. From Red Hook they retired to Princeton, ME where they lived until her fall on November 14, 2015.

She leaves behind her loving husband and best friend David of 61 years. Also are daughters Karen Borm of CA and Donna Wright and her husband Harold of NY, a granddaughter Danielle Howard and her husband Clarence of NY and four great grandchildren, Brianna, Gavin, Amiya and Amora of NY. She also leaves her siblings, Emerson Reynolds of Shelton, CT, Carol Petrucci of Canterbury, CT, Alan Reynolds of Princeton, ME, Selma Gluck of Canterbury, CT, John Reynolds of Eastford, CT, Linda Harkins of Danielson, CT and many nieces and nephews. Arlene was predeceased by her brother Gerald Reynolds of Plainfield, CT.

The family of Arlene would like to thank Westview Health Care and Dr. Candow for the care and compassion to her while there. A Memorial Service will be held at The Princeton Congregational Church on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the church at P.O. Box 429, Princeton, ME 04668 or to the charity of your choice.