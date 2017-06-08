You are here

HomeTop Stories › Community Expresses Concerns of Obstetrics Unit Closure at Vigil ›

Community Expresses Concerns of Obstetrics Unit Closure at Vigil

Thu
08
Jun

Community Expresses Concerns of Obstetrics Unit Closure at Vigil

Submitted by admin on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 10:49am

A vigil for the pending closure of the Calais Regional Hospital’s Obstetrics wing was held on Friday, June 2nd, in Memorial Park. Approximately 30 people attended to express their solidarity in what they feel will be a significant loss to the community. (Photo by Lura Jackson). See story on page 3.







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

June

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 