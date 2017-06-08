You are here

Delilah's Ice Cream Shop

Thu
08
Jun

Delilah's Ice Cream Shop

Submitted by admin on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 10:27am

Delilah's Ice Cream Shop is now open in Baileyville on Palm Street. The shop offers ice cream, haddock, fresh lemonade, and pulled pork, among other items. As part of its grand opening, the shop is offering five prizes - all customers are given a ticket for a drawing for the items that will be held on June 10th.







