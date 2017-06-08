You are here

Thu
08
Jun

Happenings at Greenland Point Center

Submitted by admin on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 9:11am

Wow, what a week! The grounds have been a hub bub of activity over the past week. We are grateful for the assistance from the folks at Down East Correctional Facility for their help in installing our dock system.  And with the docks in place, that can only mean one thing. WATER ACTIVITIES!







