Kimberly Sue Wilson (Clark) 54, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 22, 2017. Kim was born in Calais on February 18, 1963, daughter of the late James Clark Sr. and Mary (Mitchell) Clark. Kim for the most part was a homemaker who took care of her four children and then her grandchildren. Kim enjoyed spending time with family, BBQs, playing cards and games on her computer.

In addition to her parents, Kim was predeceased by her brother Phillip R. Clark and an infant brother, and sister-in-law Carol Dupuis.

Surviving are her husband of 36 years Harold Roy Wilson Jr. and her four children Harold Clark and girlfriend Shawna Preston of Machiasport and Amy, Mike and Greg Wilson all of Calais, her three grandchildren Zack and Tyler Bridges and Ryker Wilson. One sister Brenda Dempsey, brother Ralph Clark and his wife Vicki and Fred Clark all of Calais and Jimbo and his wife Patty of Port Richey Florida. One brother-in-law Jimmy Havener of Calais and many nieces, nephews and cousins and a special family friend Mary McLean of Calais.

There will be a celebration of life held at Kimberly's house on June 10th 2017 at 3:00 p.m