Wednesday, May 31, 2017, our loving mother, Margaret Tinker, 102, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Seaport Health Care in Ellsworth.

She was born in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1914 to Louis and Nusra Haddad.

Margaret is survived by her children, sons, Richard, James, Robert, William, David, Edward and Philip whom she lived with for over 30 years; and her daughter Lorraine. She was predeceased by her son Glenn in 1975 and her husband Harvey J. Tinker in 1979.

During her life she was presented the ‘Rosie the Riveter Award’ by the State of Maine, for her work as a welder at the Four River Shipyard in Quincy, Mass during WWII.

She lived in, and raised her nine children in Owls Head and Rockland. Margaret also lived in Calais where she worked as a hostess and server for many years at her son Philip’s Restaurant, The Townhouse, until her retirement at the age of 92.

Margaret loved all animals especially her loyal companion of 18 years Skippy the Cat. She was also a life-long, avid Boston Celtic Fan!

She leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

Mrs. Tinker will be laid to rest at a later date, beside her beloved husband at Achorn Cemetery, Rockland.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.