Brigadier General Hugh T. Corbett Promotes Pembroke Resident to Colonel

Sat
17
Jun

Submitted by admin on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 1:08pm

Brig. Gen. Hugh T. Corbett, assistant adjutant general, Maine Army National Guard, promoted Lt. Col. Dean A. Preston to the rank of colonel in front of family, friends, and service members at Camp Keyes on Monday, June 12, 2017.







