You are here

HomeTop Stories › Calais Celtic Concerts Opens Its Summer Season with The JEREMIAHS From Ireland! ›

Calais Celtic Concerts Opens Its Summer Season with The JEREMIAHS From Ireland!

Sat
17
Jun

Calais Celtic Concerts Opens Its Summer Season with The JEREMIAHS From Ireland!

Submitted by admin on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 1:06pm

Thanks in part, to a grant from Culture Ireland, The Award Winning Irish Band, The Jeremiahs, will be our featured act in June. Playing at the Calais High School, on Wednesday June 21st, at 7:00 PM US/ 8:00 PM Canadian time. The doors will open at 6:00 PM EST.







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

June

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 