You are here

HomeSchool News › Calais High School Honor Parts ›

Calais High School Honor Parts

Sat
17
Jun

Calais High School Honor Parts

Submitted by admin on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 1:32pm

Delayne Hold is a graduate of Calais High School and is this year’s Salutatorian. She has been involved in several extra-curricular and co-curricular activities such as volleyball team manager and is a member of JMG and STW where she was an officer. She plans to attend Eastern Maine Community College. Calais High School wishes Delayne the best of luck! 







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

June

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 