You are here

HomeTop Stories › CES Hokey Pokey Fair ›

CES Hokey Pokey Fair

Sat
17
Jun

CES Hokey Pokey Fair

Submitted by admin on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 1:42pm

Photo: Despite the rain, the Darling's Ice Cream Truck was on hand to give students ice cream for this end of the year celebration. The ice cream is free but anyone can donate (the suggestion is $1) with all the money going back to the organization chosen, in this case the Calais Elementary School. 







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

June

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 