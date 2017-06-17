You are here

HomeTop Stories › Down East Cruisers ›

Down East Cruisers

Sat
17
Jun

Down East Cruisers

Submitted by admin on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 1:05pm

The Down East Cruisers attended the Machias Car Show put on by Ryer Auto. Winners were Raymond Hatt, Tom McLaughlin and Pam Oakes. (Submitted photo).







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

June

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 