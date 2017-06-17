Cornish--Marjorie Diffin Crandlemire, 75 passed away June 9, 2017 at home.

Marjorie was born in Calais, August 13, 1941, to Marthas and Amy (Seed) Diffin.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Charles Pitt and her daughter Connie.

She is survived by her sister, Sharon and husband Dennis, Grandchildren Stephanie and her friend DJ and Kacey, two great grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Madison and Ryder. Per Marjorie's wishes, there will be no services.