Person on the Street: Calais Regional Hospital OB Closure

Person on the Street: Calais Regional Hospital OB Closure

Submitted by admin on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 1:51pm

Photo: Bruce: I don't think they should close it. I don't see any reason why. Are they going to pay for your travel, to go all the way down to Machias? I have a kid, had it here. It would be a pain to have to go to Machias every time you have a doctor's appointment.







