Valero Gas Station Renovations

Submitted by admin on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 1:48pm

Hardwicke's Valero gas station is undergoing major renovations as the 30-year old tanks are being replaced per state regulation and two new pumps are being installed. The work is expected to take a month, during which time the business is effectively closed. According to owner Bill Kilby, the Citgo pumps will be replaced in 2020. (Lura Jackson photo). 







