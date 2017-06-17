VICTORIA A. LINCOLN

Perry – Victoria Anne Lincoln, 58, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Calais Regional Hospital surrounded by her family. Vicki was born in Plymouth, MA on January 19, 1959, daughter of the late Bernard and Cyrena (Marshall) Veader.

She attended Marshfield High School in Marshfield, MA until her family relocated to Maine. Vicki graduated from Calais High School, Class of 1977. During her senior year she met her love, Dennis Lincoln, and they were united in marriage on August 6, 1977. While raising her children, Vicki worked as a CNA at Barnard's Nursing Home, Eastport Nursing Home and Lubec Nursing Home. In 1986 she started her career in EMS, Vicki started out as a LAA than attended Washington County Community College where she earned her EMT license. In 1990 she bought East Bay Ambulance and owned and operated it till 1997 when she sold to McGoverns in Calais. While working for McGoverns she went to Eastern Maine Community College for her Paramedic degree. In 2000 she helped start and run Downeast EMS as Operations Manager and Paramedic. Vicki continued her education at Washington County Community College where she received her Associate’s Degree in Behavior Health and General Technologies, and most recently worked for Eastport Health Care in Behavior Health. Vicki loved gardening, sewing, painting, traveling, and above all else, spending time with her precious grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Jessica Anne Lincoln; and a sister Cyrena Movitz. Surviving are her loving husband of 39 years, Dennis Lincoln; three children, Jennifer Lincoln and companion Duane Smith of Ashville, NC, Dennis Lincoln Jr. and his two children, Emma Lynn Victoria Lincoln and Zachary Robert Lincoln and their mother Karen, and Dennis’ companion Allison Falcone and her daughter Isabella, all of Derry, NH, and Jason Lincoln of Perry; two sisters, Harriett Smith and husband Michael of South Windsor, CT, and Cynthia Veader of Waterville; five brothers, John Veader and wife Carol of New Gloucester, Stephen Veader and wife Insun of Darbydale, VA, Peter Veader and wife Tammy of Lanham, MD, Donald Veader and wife Nancy of Pembroke, and Robert Veader of Alpharetta, GA; many nieces and nephews; and numerous dear friends.

Visiting hours will be held 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Mays Funeral Home – Flagg Chapel, 72 High St., Eastport. A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Perry Elementary School, Route 1, in Perry. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vicki’s memory may be made to Sarah’s House, 346 Main Rd., Holden, ME 04429. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.