You are hereHome › School News › Woodland High School Honor Parts ›
Woodland High School Honor Parts
Gabriel L. Hunnewell, of Princeton, Valedictorian of his class. He will be attending the University of Maine at Presque Isle to major in Political Science.
Sophia F. McDonald, of Baileyville, Salutatorian of her class. She will be attending Husson University to major in Secondary Education with a focus in Science.
Tannis M. Hawkins, of Baileyville, she will be attending University of Maine at Machias to major in Liberal Studies.
Noah J. Petrucelli, of Baileyville, he will be attending UMaine Orono to major in Biomedical Engineering.
Alexander P. Roderick, of Meddybemps, will be attending Maine Maritime Academy to study Marine Engine Operations
Emily Clark, of Alexander, will be attending Thomas College majoring in Liberal Studies
William R. Cooke, of Baileyville, will be attending Lincoln Technical Institute to study Diesel Mechanics
Login with your Social Network account.
All Time Most Popular
Most Commented
Today's Most Popular
Top Rated Articles
Monthly archive
- June 2017 (117)
- May 2017 (91)
- April 2017 (128)
- March 2017 (162)
- February 2017 (146)
- January 2017 (101)
- December 2016 (78)
- November 2016 (145)
- October 2016 (88)
- September 2016 (129)
- August 2016 (84)
- July 2016 (39)
- May 2016 (107)
- April 2016 (43)
- March 2016 (81)
- February 2016 (56)
- January 2016 (33)
- December 2015 (44)
- October 2015 (20)
- September 2015 (11)
- July 2015 (89)
- June 2015 (127)
- May 2015 (33)
- April 2015 (91)
- March 2015 (52)
- February 2015 (148)
- January 2015 (40)
- December 2014 (28)
- November 2014 (156)
- October 2014 (136)
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
School Crossing Guard Retires
Meddybemps