Woodland High School Honor Parts

Gabriel L. Hunnewell, of Princeton, Valedictorian of his class. He will be attending the University of Maine at Presque Isle to major in Political Science.

Sophia F. McDonald, of Baileyville, Salutatorian of her class. She will be attending Husson University to major in Secondary Education with a focus in Science.

Tannis M. Hawkins, of Baileyville, she will be attending University of Maine at Machias to major in Liberal Studies.

Noah J. Petrucelli, of Baileyville, he will be attending UMaine Orono to major in Biomedical Engineering.

Alexander P. Roderick, of Meddybemps, will be attending Maine Maritime Academy to study Marine Engine Operations

Emily Clark, of Alexander, will be attending Thomas College majoring in Liberal Studies

William R. Cooke, of Baileyville, will be attending Lincoln Technical Institute to study Diesel Mechanics