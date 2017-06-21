You are here

“Lettuce Turnip the Beet!” at Indian Township Food Pantry Garden

Wed
21
Jun

“Lettuce Turnip the Beet!” at Indian Township Food Pantry Garden

Submitted by admin on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 10:09am

Indian Township.  Healthy Acadia, AmeriCorps Food Corps, FoodCorps Maine, and the Indian Township Food Pantry have partnered to offer “Lettuce Turnip the Beet!” The free summer day camp program will be held at the Indian Township Food Pantry Garden on Wednesdays, from June 21 through August 30, 2017 (no camp on August 5), from 1:30pm to 4:30pm.







