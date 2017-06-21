DALE H. WING

Robbinston - It is with deep, unimaginable and heavy sadness that we announce the sudden death of Dale Harry Wing, beloved father, step father, husband, grandfather, and great grandfather, co-worker and friend, who passed away on June 14, 2017 at his home in Robbinston.

Dale was born in Rumford Maine in 1939 and spent his childhood and adolescent years there and graduated from Stephens high school. As a young man growing up in the mountainous region of Rumford, he enjoyed lots of time skiing and ice skating and fishing. Dale absolutely loved the outdoors. Dale was always a hard worker and worked side-by-side with his father his entire young life in the family businesses "Wings Sound Systems" and "Wings Radio Shop". Dale worked in the family radio station and was, at 16 years old, the youngest radio engineer in the country. He also always told stories about as a boy he was no stranger to hard work and talked about how he would have to Cut and carry big blocks of ice in an ice shack located on his property where he grew up. As an adult he settled in Calais, Maine and and was an integral part in building the local radio station WQDY. Dale has always been self-employed and owned a radio and communications business and started the cable company in Calais. He was the first person to bring cable into our small town of Calais. And in his early 40s he was fortunate enough to be able to sell the cable business and was able to retire and enjoy life for a few years before he went back to work. During that time he built a beautiful log home in Robbinston and also bought a beautiful sailboat, the "Sonja D" that he enjoyed sailing on the St. Croix River. That made him very happy. He also spent some time in his fishing boat which was called the "Scooch" named after his beloved grandson Alex Henry. Dale was the kind of man that always liked to keep busy and always wanted to keep his mind busy and active. He spent a few years working with his daughter Sonja at Keenes Lake Campground and Mingo's Evergreen products. He absolutely loved helping with the campground business and also writing computer programs to help make both businesses run smoother . During his time at Mingo's evergreen products he met the love of his life, who soon became his beautiful wife, Claire. They went on their very first date and as they say the rest is history. They have been happily married for 22 years . They spent many years at the Downeaster motel and ran that together and had a blast doing it.

After some time spent in early retirement he decided that he wanted to go back to work and started working at the Regional Medical Center in Lubec in 1998 and worked there until his untimely passing on June 14th. He worked there as the technical director and was very proud of all the hard work he put into his job. He was very proud and would love to show people around and explain all of the things that the medical centre is doing to stay up-to-date in the medical field. Everything that Dale accomplished with computers and electronics was all self taught. He was an amazingly gifted and brilliant man. However, the highlight of his life was his family. Family was everything to him. Dad loved to have holidays at his home surrounded by family and loved family dinners where he would entertain us all with the unlimited amount of stories he always had to tell . Dale loved to tell a good story and boy wasn't he animated while telling them. Nobody could tell a story like he could . He was so very proud of his kids, Sonja and Courtney and his grandchildren Jacqueline, Evan, Courtney, Alex and of course his great grandson Mason, and Winton, his great nephew, who were the absolute light of his life. He was just like a big kid and whenever Mason and Winton would come over to his house to visit he would be the first one down on the floor playing with them. Dale was absolutely adored and loved by his entire family and everyone who had the opportunity and pleasure to know him. He will be missed beyond words. And in our hearts every single day never to be forgotten.

Dale is predeceased by his parents Edith and Willis Wing. Dale is survived by his wife Claire Wing of Robbinston, his daughter Sonja Libby and her husband Darren of Robbinston, his son Courtney Henry and his wife Christine of Crawford, his grandchildren Alex Henry of Portland, Courtney Henry III of Halifax Nova Scotia, Jacqueline Mingo and her fiancé Thomas Schultz of Augusta, Evan Mingo of Calais, step kids Kelly Day and her husband David of Westbrook, Mike Morin of Portland, and great grandson Mason Schultz of Augusta, niece Jennifer Yandow of Calais, and his great-nephew Winton Graeber of Calais, and many many other nieces nephews and family, too many to name, Who were all loved dearly by Dale.

A celebration of Dale’s life was held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com