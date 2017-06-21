You are hereHome › Obituaries › DAVID G. SEAMANS ›
DAVID G. SEAMANS
Calais & Falls Church, VA – David George Seamans, 54, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Fairfax, VA. David was born in Calais on August 22, 1962.
Shortly after graduating from Calais High School, Class of 1980, David moved to Virginia where he worked in the food service industry. He eventually moved into management and most recently was the General Manager for IHOP and Fuddruckers. David was an avid sports fan and enjoyed keeping on current events and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his mother, Charlotte Seamans of Falls Church, VA; two daughters, Cheryl Seamans and her companion Jack Johnson of Falls Church, VA, and Erika Lopez of Milwaukee, WI; step-daughter Carol Thompson of Washington, DC; two grandchildren, Chayla and Isaiah Timmons of Falls Church, VA; dear friends Carol Lagana of Washington, DC, and Ana Lopez of Milwaukee, WI; and numerous other friends including Debbie Thomas of Woodbridge, VA, Joyce Bryant and Barbara Silke, both of Alexandria, VA, and Sharon Frost of Calais.
A private service was held at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. Burial followed in Calais Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com
