GEORGE “BUD” BARNARD

Calais – George Merryfield Barnard, 82, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2017 in Machias. Bud was born on August 11, 1934 to Herbert and Viola (Leeman) Barnard in St. Stephen, NB.

Bud graduated from Freeport High School, class of 1952 and soon after joined the US Air Force, serving his country for four years. Following his military service, he moved to Syracuse, NY where he worked in the accounting department for Continental Can Co. for several years. He eventually relocated to Meriden, CT where he worked as a shipping and receiving supervisor for Quantum Inc for about 15 years. He then moved home to Calais to help care for his ailing father where he also worked at Shop-N-Save for 5 years until his retirement.

Bud was an active member with the Second Baptist Church in Calais, a former member of St. Croix Country Club and enjoyed singing with Frank Beck and his group in Bayside, NB. He also loved bowling and playing baseball and basketball in his younger years.

Bud was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his companion, Irene Gallway; three children, Randy Barnard and his wife Holly, Debbie Barnard and Brenda Stevens and her husband Ray; the mother of his children, Mary Pickard all of NY; his sister, Joyce Clark of IN; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 29th at Baring Cemetery with Pastor Ray Morse officiating. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com