JUDITH ANN WARDWELL PUTNAM June 18, 1939 - February 25, 2017

Judy was a long-time resident of Calais, Maine. She was born on Father’s Day, June 18, 1939, in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, of American parents, Owen and Arlene Wardwell, who are now deceased.

Judy was the beloved wife of Ronald Durwood Putnam and sister of Dr. Douglas Ormand Wardwell and Dr. Lila Jane Wardwell Tibbitts. Judy was also the aunt to Julie Wardwell Saillant, Laurie Jane Wardwell Dragunoff, Lisa Jayne Tibbitts Eggers, Jeffrey Owen Tibbitts, and Loren Irene Tibbitts Kinney. Judy will be sorely missed by all family members, including the spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of her brother and sister. Judy-Bug will also be missed greatly by her friends and the entire community whose lives she touched.

Judy brought light into the darkness, joy to the depressed, and deep concern for all. Judy-Bug did not have the ability to stay angry with anybody, even those who harassed her or who were embarrassed when she laughed or sang a little too loud or gave them a bear hug the moment she saw them. Due to a difficult birthing experience, Judy was considered a “special needs child.” Indeed, she was “special.” Judy had a God-given singing voice and often was asked to sing for a loved one who had passed on. Nobody forgets those moments, and now she sings with the angels and once again harmonizes with her musical family in heaven.

Judy’s passing was totally unexpected; we spoke and sang with her the afternoon before the Lord took her home. The last song we sang together was, “He Touched Me.” After spending a period of recovery from a fractured ankle at Machias, she was told she could go home; she was so happy. She went home alright, and she is now enjoying a grand reunion with her Jesus, family, and friends in heaven.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calais Cemetery in Calais, Maine.