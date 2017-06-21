You are here

HomeTop Stories › Kelly Delaney’s Jersey Gets Retired at CMHS ›

Kelly Delaney’s Jersey Gets Retired at CMHS

Wed
21
Jun

Kelly Delaney’s Jersey Gets Retired at CMHS

Submitted by admin on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 10:25am

Photo: Soon to be joining the array of retired jerseys is Lady Blue Devils number 8, thanks to the outstanding efforts of Kelly Delaney (right), who worked with Coach Anne Scott (left) to help the volleyball team earn the state title in 2016. (Photo by Lura Jackson)

By Lura Jackson







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

June

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 