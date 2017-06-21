You are here

HomeTop Stories › Land Transfers by Deed May 25, 2017 through June 8, 2017 ›

Land Transfers by Deed May 25, 2017 through June 8, 2017

Wed
21
Jun

Land Transfers by Deed May 25, 2017 through June 8, 2017

Submitted by admin on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 10:21am

Donald R. Pomelow and Holly J. Pomelow of Vassalboro to Robert D. Schuman and Eunice J. Mommens of Damariscotta certain lots or parcels of land together with improvements thereon situated in Lubec (Lot numbered 56 and Lot numbered 57 as shown on the Plan of Land entitled “Lubec by the Sea” prepared by Kolman Timberland Services)







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

June

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 