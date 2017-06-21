You are here

Miss Joyce, Children's Librarian at the Calais Free Library, Announces the Summer Reading Program for 2017!

Wed
21
Jun

Miss Joyce, Children's Librarian at the Calais Free Library, Announces the Summer Reading Program for 2017!

Submitted by admin on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 10:21am

The theme for this summer's reading program is Build a Better World!  Participants may sign up anytime beginning on June 21st. The first scheduled "Kids Lunch and Activities" will be June 27th, from 12-1 pm. All aspects of the reading program will continue until August 12th.







