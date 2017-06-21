You are here

Nexus Sculpture Beautified

Nexus Sculpture Beautified

The Nexus sculpture in Triangle Park has been beautified with the contribution of whiskey barrels and flowers, courtesy of a joint effort between the Calais Downtown Revitalization Project and the city. Additional improvements are planned. (Photo by Lura Jackson).







