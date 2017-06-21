You are here

HomeSchool News › WCCC’s Computer Technology Students Share Capstone Projects ›

WCCC’s Computer Technology Students Share Capstone Projects

Wed
21
Jun

WCCC’s Computer Technology Students Share Capstone Projects

Submitted by admin on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 10:21am

The second-year students of Washington County Community College’s Computer Technology program recently completed their individually-designed capstone projects and shared them with one another. The efforts of students were varied and ranged from publishing websites, creating printer servers, building a roleplaying game, and writing a book on computer terms.







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

June

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 