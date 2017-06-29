Robbinston – Clifton V. Brooks, 94, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Clifton was born in Robbinston on December 31, 1922, son of Adam and Mary (Nash) Brooks. At a young age, the family relocated to California where he went through Jr. and Sr. High School.

Clifton was a World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from January 1943 to February 1946. While in the Army, he spent one year on the Island of Saipan, and always landed in Hawaii going and coming home. Clifton was honorably discharged as a Sgt. In 1950, he married his love, Norma Dwelley of Robbinston, and they had three sons, Martin, Brian and Barry. Clifton was a union carpenter with Local #621. He liked to hunt whitetail, and trap fur animals and fish for brook trout. Clifton also enjoyed ice fishing with the crowd. Enjoying the outdoors, he always planted a big garden and loved his first big ripe tomato.

In addition to his parents, Clifton was predeceased by his beloved wife Norma in 2015; two brothers, Elton and Ivan Brooks; and three sisters, Grayce, Betty and Helen. Surviving are his three sons, Marty Brooks and wife Brenda, Brian Brooks, and Barry Brooks and wife Dianne; three grandchildren, Robert and Melissa Brooks, and Shauna (Brooks) Dansereau; a sister Lois; and many nieces and nephews from Maine to California.

A private burial will take place at Brewer Cemetery in Robbinston.