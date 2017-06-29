You are hereHome › Obituaries › CLIFTON V. BROOKS ›
CLIFTON V. BROOKS
Robbinston – Clifton V. Brooks, 94, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Clifton was born in Robbinston on December 31, 1922, son of Adam and Mary (Nash) Brooks. At a young age, the family relocated to California where he went through Jr. and Sr. High School.
Clifton was a World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from January 1943 to February 1946. While in the Army, he spent one year on the Island of Saipan, and always landed in Hawaii going and coming home. Clifton was honorably discharged as a Sgt. In 1950, he married his love, Norma Dwelley of Robbinston, and they had three sons, Martin, Brian and Barry. Clifton was a union carpenter with Local #621. He liked to hunt whitetail, and trap fur animals and fish for brook trout. Clifton also enjoyed ice fishing with the crowd. Enjoying the outdoors, he always planted a big garden and loved his first big ripe tomato.
In addition to his parents, Clifton was predeceased by his beloved wife Norma in 2015; two brothers, Elton and Ivan Brooks; and three sisters, Grayce, Betty and Helen. Surviving are his three sons, Marty Brooks and wife Brenda, Brian Brooks, and Barry Brooks and wife Dianne; three grandchildren, Robert and Melissa Brooks, and Shauna (Brooks) Dansereau; a sister Lois; and many nieces and nephews from Maine to California.
A private burial will take place at Brewer Cemetery in Robbinston. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com
Login with your Social Network account.
All Time Most Popular
Most Commented
Today's Most Popular
Top Rated Articles
Monthly archive
- June 2017 (195)
- May 2017 (91)
- April 2017 (128)
- March 2017 (162)
- February 2017 (146)
- January 2017 (101)
- December 2016 (78)
- November 2016 (145)
- October 2016 (88)
- September 2016 (129)
- August 2016 (84)
- July 2016 (39)
- May 2016 (107)
- April 2016 (43)
- March 2016 (81)
- February 2016 (56)
- January 2016 (33)
- December 2015 (44)
- October 2015 (20)
- September 2015 (11)
- July 2015 (89)
- June 2015 (127)
- May 2015 (33)
- April 2015 (91)
- March 2015 (52)
- February 2015 (148)
- January 2015 (40)
- December 2014 (28)
- November 2014 (156)
- October 2014 (136)
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
School Crossing Guard Retires
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
Calais Rec. Basketball`