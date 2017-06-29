ELDON RODNEY LIBBY

Baileyville – On Monday evening, June 12, 2017 at EMMC, Bangor, Eldon Libby, 84, of Baileyville passed through the Pearly Gates and reached his goal of life eternal with his wife Miriam and son David by his side.

Eldon was born in Calais Hospital, Feb. 3, 1933, youngest child of Charles and Viola Andrews Libby. He grew up on the Libby Farm in West Princeton and knew what a hard day’s work was. He graduated Princeton High School in 1951, worked on the farm and with his dad in the woods, served four years in the Air Force, and worked 34 years at Georgia-Pacific Mill, retiring in June 1995 as Lead Loader, Finishing Room. After that he worked some for Jason’s Pizza and also for Ralph Dorr. He married Miriam Neale, Oct. 3, 1959, and lived almost 58 years on Mill St., cleaning out the culverts on the corner and the guys would ask if he was working for the town now.

Eldon had a great relationship with Miriam’s siblings, Leander, Dorothy, Mildred and Kenneth. He gave his heart to the Lord at an early age and served his savior in various churches. When young he built the fires and shoveled snow for his childhood Advent Christian Church in West Princeton. Later he was Assistant Treasurer and Overseer of the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church in Woodland when they were between Pastors. More recently Eldon worshipped the past 26 years in People’s United Methodist Church in Baileyville taking up the offering and as a Trustee. He loved helping on the church suppers and the crew peeling potatoes enjoyed his farm stories. Eldon and Miriam enjoyed attending Jacksonville Methodist Campmeeting and Bridgewater Pentecostal Campmeeting, and the gospel concerts at Calais Baptist Church. Although friends to many churches, Eldon embraced the Articles of Faith of the Assemblies of God, Pentecostal.

He wanted it noted that he was proud of son David’s accomplishments, some being going to Boys’ State and Boys’ Nation where he met President Jimmy Carter in the Rose Garden, graduating Woodland High School Class of 1981 as Valedictorian, and graduating MIT, Cambridge, MA Class of 1985. Papa dearly loved his granddaughters, Isabel and Maria. When they were little, playing outside with other children, the Libbys arrived from Maine for a visit and the girls shouted clearly to their playmates, “My Nana, My Papa!”, which made the Libbys feel much loved. When Papa talked he often ended with his Maine accent, “Yessuh!”. Eldon loved having a garden for years and shared his veggies with friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, and brother David. He is survived by his loving wife Miriam; beloved son David; dearly loved daughter-in-law Jennifer; adored granddaughters, Isabel and Maria; loving siblings, Joyce Hett of Florida, Charles Libby and wife Marie of Texas; many loved nieces and nephews, friends, and his cat Kitty Soda.

We await that glad reunion day when we live together with Jesus for all eternity. The girls will say, “My Nana, My Papa!”. And Papa will respond, “Yessuh!”

A Celebration of Eldon’s life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017 at People’s United Methodist Church, Third Ave. & Summit St., Baileyville. Burial will follow in South Princeton Cemetery. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com

“The parting is for a moment….The meeting is for eternity”