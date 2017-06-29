Paperboys Return to the Streets of Calais

Photo: Shane DelMonaco delivering papers for The Calais Advertiser. (Photo by Lura Jackson).

By Lura Jackson

If you’re fortunate enough to live in certain neighborhoods in Calais, you may have already been visited by a paperboy offering a copy of the latest edition of The Calais Advertiser. The local newspaper is offering ambitious young residents – male or female – the opportunity to participate in the time-honored tradition of delivering papers with the intention of building self-respect, self-esteem, and earning money from a summer job.

To incentivize residents to buy papers from the paperboys, issues that are offered door-to-door are being sold at $1 each, or $4 for a monthly subscription. All of the money that is generated from sales is kept by the paperboys, who receive up to fifty papers each every week at no cost.

The first paperboy to participate is 14-year old Shane DelMonaco of Calais. “It was a nice experience,” said DelMonaco of his first week delivering. “The paper boy is a classic role that you see portrayed in older literature. It’s nice to be able to do it in real life.” DelMonaco said that people were generally receptive and interested and that he anticipated that sales would build as more people heard about it.

For DelMonaco, delivering newspapers isn’t an entirely new experience. In the fourth grade, he produced his own newspaper, titled The Neighborhood Herald, which he gave away to people that he knew. The same year, he and his friends produced The School Weekly for a year, selling each issue for a quarter. The school newspaper generated over $40 that was donated to the school’s arts and music program.

“I like them,” DelMonaco said, referring to local newspapers like The Calais Advertiser. “It’s definitely a good way to get the news out to the community.”

If you or someone you know would like to participate in The Calais Advertiser’s summer delivery program, send an e-mail to editor@thecalaisadvertiser.com, or stop by the office.