St. Croix Snack Shack to Open on Route 1

Submitted by admin on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 2:26pm

Photo: The St. Croix Snack Shack will be opening the weekend of June 30th to satisfy cravings for the familiar - including burgers, hot dogs, lobster rolls, and ice cream - and the exotic, including freshly made gazpacho soup. The Shack is located where the former Ice Cream Patch was and it has been revitalized by the Feldkirchers of Utah.







