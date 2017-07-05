You are here

HomeTop Stories › Comedy Night to Raise Funds for Children’s Clothes ›

Comedy Night to Raise Funds for Children’s Clothes

Wed
05
Jul

Comedy Night to Raise Funds for Children’s Clothes

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/05/2017 - 10:29am

The Calais Lions Club and the Riverview Lions Club in Moncton have joined forces to put on a stellar night of comedy to raise money for local children who are in need of clothing. The show will feature four great comedians from Maine and the Maritimes along with a 50/50 raffle. Although the show benefits children, the comedy will be aimed at an adult audience.  







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

July

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Top Rated Articles

City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)

School Crossing Guard Retires

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)

Calais in Motion Moving to Save Historic Fair Point Building

5
Average: 5 (3 votes)

Calais PD Names New Sergeant

5
Average: 5 (1 vote)