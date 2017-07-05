You are here

Downeast Salmon Federation Announces Effort to Restore Wild Salmon

Wed
05
Jul

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/05/2017 - 9:58am

Downeast Salmon Federation (DSF) announced the formal launch of a $2.2 million fundraising effort to restore wild Atlantic salmon to Maine’s Downeast rivers. The launch will be celebrated at a community-wide event to be held August 3rd at DSF’s newly expanded Peter Gray Hatchery beginning at 4pm on Willow Street in East Machias.







