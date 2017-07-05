You are here

Free Design Seminar at Algonquin Resort

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/05/2017 - 9:58am

Celebrity Interior Decorator, Jackie Morra will be providing a free, inspirational and informative design seminar at the historic Algonquin Resort in the charming, sea-side town of St. Andrews by-the-Sea, New Brunswick on July 14th, 2017 in support of the Rethink Breast Cancer.







