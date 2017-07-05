You are hereHome › Obituaries › MARY K. PURDY ›
MARY K. PURDY
Indian Township – Mary Kay Purdy, 35, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor following a brief battle with cancer. Mary was born in Hinsdale, IL on September 28, 1981, daughter of George and Judy Purdy.
After attending school at Lee Academy, Mary helped raised several of her nieces and nephews. Later in life she gave birth to her pride and joy, Nathaniel. She enjoyed cooking, watching movies, fishing, but most of all, spending time with her son.
Mary was predeceased by her father George Purdy Sr.; a sister Georgia Purdy; and an uncle Lester Purdy. Surviving are her beloved son Nathaniel; her mother Judy Purdy; two sisters, Rita and Jessica Purdy, all of Indian Township; a brother Edward of Ellsworth; nieces and nephews, Timothy Blue, Donavon Blue-Mitchell, Cheyanne Lewey and Angelita Muniz; and many aunts and uncles.
Visiting hours will begin 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 3 Wolf Ave, Indian Township, until 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Kevin J. Martin 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann R.C. Church, Peter Dana Point. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.
