MICHAEL W. HINTON
Calais & Bangor – Michael W. Hinton, 68, died June 27, 2017 peacefully at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after a lengthy battle with renal disease. He was born Feb. 10, 1949 in Calais, the son of Harry A.and Marion L. (Tracy) Hinton.
Michael attended Calais High School and graduated from St. Stephen High School, Class of 1968 and he attended the Univ. of Maine, Orono. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was very proud of his service. Michael worked many years in the industrial construction field until his health prevented him from working. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Nascar.
Surviving are two sisters and one brother, Jacqueline F. Ouellette of Winthrop, Barbara J. Gaddis of Brewer, Harry A. Hinton of Calais; nieces and nephews, Gayle M. Gaddis of New York City, Robert E. Ouellette and Nicole A. Kempton both of Winthrop; Patrick Ouellette, Benjamin Ouellette and Emily Kempton all of Winthrop. Michael’s family gratefully thanks Dana Gillespie for his friendship and support during his illness. They also thank the doctors and staff of EMMC and the Maine Veterans Home for their care, compassion and professionalism.
Michael made an anatomical gift to Harvard Medical School in Boston and at his request, no formal ceremony be held. A private burial will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Fundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or at kidney.org. Arrangements by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, 69 State St., Brewer. Messages and memories may be shared with Michael’s family at kileyandfoley.com.
