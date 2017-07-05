You are here

HomeTop Stories › Music on the Green ›

Music on the Green

Wed
05
Jul

Music on the Green

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/05/2017 - 10:29am

The CDRC held Music on the Green last Tuesday evening. The Pitch Black Ribbons performed, a group out of the Machias area. They played a collection of Dark Americana music that kept the crowd singing along. The concert was sponsored by Jo’s Pizza who also gave away two gift cards. (By Kaileigh Deacon).







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

July

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 