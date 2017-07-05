You are here

Pioneer Broadband to Design Fiber Optic Network for Calais/Baileyville

date 2017-07-05

Pioneer Broadband has been hired by Downeast Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) to create an open-access dark fiber optic network design to serve the City of Calais and the Town of Baileyville.  







