SPRING DAC ALL-STARS 2 of 4

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/05/2017 - 10:16am

Softball All-stars for this year include: NHS, Lanie Perry, Madison Leighton, Kylee Joyce; CHS, Olivia Huckins, Faith Terrill, Kylie Donovan; Shead, Holly Preston, Katelyn Mitchell; WHS, Sophia McDonald, Sadie Smith; and J-B, Georgia Backman, Alexis Sprowl. Team Sportsmanship: Woodland High School.







