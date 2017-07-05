You are here

Taking Action For Health: FREE Workshops Offered

Taking Action For Health: FREE Workshops Offered

Wed, 07/05/2017

 What: Free, “Taking Action for Health” Chronic Disease Management workshop

 When: Wednesdays, 1:00pm to 3:30pm, July 5 through August 9

 Where: St. Croix Regional Family Health Center, 136 Mill Street, Princeton, Maine 







