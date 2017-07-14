Alexander Hosts “Home Town Jubilee”

Photo: Grace Howard, Miss Penobscot Valley Princess of 2017, representing the crown in the parade at the Home Town Jubilee.)
By Natalie Scott
Available to paid subscribers only. Register for new account
Mobile login here
or hit the "Subscribe" tab above
Jump back to navigation
Copyright 2013-2017. All Rights Reserved. The Calais Advertiser, Inc.
Area Bullying In The Schools A Growing Concern
School Crossing Guard Retires
City Welcomes New Mayor, Council Member
Workshop for Washington County Businesses