You are here

HomeTop Stories › Calais Little League 9-10-Year-Old All Stars District I Runners Up ›

Calais Little League 9-10-Year-Old All Stars District I Runners Up

Fri
14
Jul

Calais Little League 9-10-Year-Old All Stars District I Runners Up

Submitted by admin on Fri, 07/14/2017 - 11:02am

Photo: Team members consist of (In Team Picture Back Row L to R) Isiah Nichols, Noah Collins, Oliver Clark, Kaeson Dana, Colby Moholland, Ayden Hatt, and Ryley Case.  Front Row L to R – Luke Morrell, Caleb Townsend, Frank Milano and Matthew O’Connell and Jack Downing (not pictured).  The team was coached by Tom Moholland, Ryan Case, Arnie Clark and Ja







Available to paid subscribers only.  Register for new account  

Mobile login here

or hit the "Subscribe" tab above

July

M T W T F S S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 