Surrounded by his family, Ferguson “Fergie” Calder went home to our Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of July 5, 2017. He was born Ferguson Montgomery Campbell Calder, June 28, 1946, the son of Alexina (Campbell) and John Calder of Glasgow, Scotland.

Ferguson began his engineering career with the M.W. Kellogg Company at the age of 21. As a construction manager, his career took him to many countries and many states… The United Arab Emirates, Alberta (Canada), Georgia, Michigan, California, New Hampshire and finally in Calais, Maine. After commuting from Calais to Pt. LePreau, Canada, for several years, Ferguson retired from the M.W. Kellogg Company and settled in Calais, Maine. It was at this time, he and his wife, Maureen, bought The Cracker Barrel, a sandwich shop in Calais. The Calder’s operated The Cracker Barrel for four years before moving on to another business venture. In 1986 Ferguson and Maureen purchased the local weekly newspaper, The Calais Advertiser, where Ferguson was the publisher and editor. Until his retirement in 2013, it was his passion to provide the community with the very best news and sports coverage. Shortly after retirement, Ferguson and Maureen built a home in West Virginia and relocated there.

He was a 32nd degree Mason, firefighter, intermediate emergency medical technician, avid golfer, NRA pistol instructor, former member of The Princeton Rod & Gun Club and Charlotte Rod & Gun Club, past-president of West Milford Senior Citizen’s Club and former member of the West Milford Lions Club. He was also a former Calais City Councilor. Ferguson was a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, and followed the PGA tour. He enjoyed shooting, playing the guitar and spending time with his loyal canine companion, Oscar, who was always at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maureen O’Hora Calder, and their two daughters: Charlotte Landry and Sarah Lambert and her husband, John; one sister, Morag Calder, of Chester, England; two grandsons: Caleb Landry and Obadiah Lambert; two nephews: Ian & Arthur Calder and two nieces: Cathy & Zoey Calder of Great Britain. He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Ian Calder.

Friends and family will gathered at the Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Funeral Services followed at 12:00 noon from the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel, followed by Christian burial in the Weston Masonic Cemetery in Weston, WV.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ferguson's memory to The American Arthritis Foundation at PO Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077 or visit www.arthritis.org or in memory of his love for animals, donate to Second Chance Boxer Rescue PO Box 525 Woolwich, ME 034579-0525, or visit secondchanceboxer.com.

